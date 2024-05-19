Ruling Party Mps Accuse Sri Lanka Police Of Abusing Powers

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Ruling party Parliamentarians accused the Sri Lanka Police of abusing their powers.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Samanpriya Herath said that the 'Yukthiya' program is also being abused by some Police officers.

He said that the acting Police officer in charge of the Naramala Police in Kurunegala had detained a number of people on allegations that they are linked to smuggling drugs.

The MP said that innocent people involved in minor disputes are being arrested and accused of being involved in smuggling drugs.

He said that similarly some Police officers in other areas are also abusing the 'Yukthiya' program.

The MP said that he raised concerns with subject Minister Tiran Alles and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tenakoon.

Ruling SLPP MP Premanath C. Dolawatte said that similar incidents have been reported in Colombo as well.

The MP said the actions of some Police officers discredits the entire Police force. (Colombo Gazette)