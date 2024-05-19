(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Union Bank digital zone now In Pettah | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 11, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home Advertorial Union Bank digital zone now In Pettah Union Bank digital zone now In Pettah May 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Union Bank recently opened its newest digital zone in Pettah offering 24/7 Smart Banking services to customers and enhancing customer experience as part of the Bank's ongoing Digital Transformation initiatives.

Valued Customers of Pettah branch joined Kasun De Silva Zonal Head Zone 1A and Frank Nesarajah Cluster Head Trade Hub at the opening of the Pettah Digital Zone.