(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Jeevan assures action against thugs attacking estate workers | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 11, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Jeevan assures action against thugs attacking estate workers Jeevan assures action against thugs attacking estate workers May 10, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure and General Secretary of the Ceylon Workers' Congress, Jeevan Thondaman assured action against thugs attacking estate workers.

He said he was aware of the recent violence that was perpetrated against estate workers at an estate in the Ratnapura District.

Opposition MP Mano Ganesan also raised the issue on X saying the thugs were taking the law into their hands, breaking makeshift dwellings, destroying vegetations grown by workers for their food and cutting down trees belonging to poor workers.

“Such acts are happening in plantations in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts,” the MP said.

Minister Thondaman said that on being informed of the incident in Ratnapura he instructed the National Organiser of the Ceylon Workers Congress to visit the victims and file a complaint with the Police.

“The CWC will also provide free legal assistance to these victims. In addition, I have spoken to the IGP and pressed on the need for urgent and proper action against the thugs perpetuating this violence,” Thondaman said.

He said the estate workers were being subject to unfair treatment, violence and harassment and such incidents should not be tolerated or accepted. (Colombo Gazette)