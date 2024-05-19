(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Mujibur Rahman takes oaths as an MP | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Friday, May 10, 2024

Mujibur Rahman takes oaths as an MP

May 10, 2024

Mujibur Rahman took oaths as a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National List MP replacing Diana Gamage.

Rahman took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Friday.

The Elections Commission had said earlier that Mohamad Mujibur Rahman was declared elected as a Member of Parliament to fill the vacancy created due to the determination of the Supreme Court cancelling the parliamentary membership of Diana Gamage.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat. (Colombo Gazette)