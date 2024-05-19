(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Namal and US envoy discuss issues affecting youth | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa had talks on a wide range of matters including on issues affecting youth.

Chung posted on X saying the meeting was part of US outreach across the range of Sri Lankan parties.

“..met with @RajapaksaNamal in his new role as SLPP national organizer to hear about political engagement, including issues affecting youth, and exchange views on strengthening US-SL relations,” the US Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa said he had a productive discussion with the US Ambassador focusing on political engagement and enhancing US-SL relations.

He said he looks forward to continued dialogue and collaboration. (Colombo Gazette)