Monday, May 13, 2024 Couples in Sri Lanka not prioritizing having babies May 12, 2024

Couples in Sri Lanka are not prioritizing having babies resulting in a sharp decline in the birth rate, medical experts said.

Gynecologist and obstetrician, Professor Ajith Fernando said that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is among the reasons why couples in Sri Lanka are not placing priority on having children.

He said that some couples who have a child are not considering a second child while others are not having any children or have moved overseas.

Professor Ajith Fernando said that this will have an impact on the overall population in Sri Lanka.

The Registrar General's Department had also noted recently that Sri Lanka has shown a significant drop in the annual birth rate.

The department said that the number of annual births which was around 325,000 before 2020 has now decreased to 280,000. (Colombo Gazette)