(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Malaysian company to partner with Supreme Global in SriLankan Airlines deal | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Tuesday, May 14, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Malaysian company to partner with Supreme Global in SriLankan Airlines deal Malaysian company to partner with Supreme Global in SriLankan Airlines deal May 14, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A Malaysian company is to partner with Supreme Global Holdings in its bid to acquire and restructure SriLankan Airlines.
MMAG Holdings Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd (MAC) has entered into a partnership with Supreme Global Holdings (Private) Limited to collaborate on the aviation sector in Sri Lanka.
In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MMAG said the collaboration will see its aviation arm, a specialist in the air cargo segment, supporting Supreme Global in the acquisition of Sri Lankan Airlines.
“The board believes that the agreement has potential and would allow MMAG Group to enhance its global footprint in aviation and logistics industry through the collaboration with Supreme Global in Sri Lanka, strengthening both companies' positions and contributing to the advancement of Sri Lanka's air cargo landscape, should the acquisition plan materialise,” it said.
Under the terms of the agreement, MAC will provide freighter aircraft and operational support to establish a cargo feeder network for Sri Lankan Airlines following its acquisition by Supreme Global and its partner.
MAC will also support Supreme Global and its partner in restructuring efforts post-acquisition, as well as assist in launching a robust cargo network leveraging the geographic position of Sri Lanka to enhance its capacity as a strategic hub. (The Star / Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108230602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.