Colombo Lotus Tower Base Jumper Injured Following Parachute Failure

A Base jumper sustained injuries following a parachute failure when he jumped off the Colombo Lotus Tower.

The American sustained minor injuries when his parachute took time to open and he hit the ground.

The Base jumper was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, his injuries were not critical. (Colombo Gazette)