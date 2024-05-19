Sri Lanka's Eshan Pieris Secures Silver Class Win At GT3 Racing Series

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka's Eshan Pieris secured Silver Class victory at the GT World Challenge Asia Round 2 held in Thailand.

Pieris notched up this commendable win at the Silver Cup Category at the GT World Challenge Asia (GTWC) Round 2 held at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand, together with his Absolute Racing teammate, Tanart Sathienthirakul.

Alongside this podium success, they secured double P6 finishes overall, accumulating valuable points in the championship.

Overall, the six-car team of Absolute Racing showcased an exceptional performance in a tightly contested second round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia by AWS at the 4.55km Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

Pro-Am pair Markus Winkelhock and Huang Ruohan secured an overall win, while James Yu Kuai and Akash Nandy, as well as Eshan Pieris and Tanart Sathienthirakul, claimed Silver Cup class victories. (Colombo Gazette)