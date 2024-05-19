(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Police fire water on protesters along road near Parliament | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 13, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News Police fire water on protesters along road near Parliament Police fire water on protesters along road near Parliament May 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The Police fired water on protesters who had gathered along the road near Parliament.
A strong Police presence was seen at the Diyatha Uyana Junction while Parliament was in session, Monday.
The Police closed the road and attempted to prevent the protesters from heading towards Parliament.
As the protesters attempted to move ahead the Police fired water and pushed them back. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108230592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.