Monday, May 13, 2024
US Assistant Secretary and Sri Lankan civil society discuss reforms

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu spoke with members of Sri Lanka's civil society and discussed ongoing reforms and other issues.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said that the US delegation learned about their ongoing efforts to promote peacebuilding and strengthen democratic norms.

“We reiterated that good governance, inclusion, and reform should guide Sri Lanka's economic recovery,” the US Ambassador said.

Donald Lu is travelling to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh between May 10-15.

His trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate U.S. support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In Colombo he was scheduled to engage with officials from across the political spectrum and deepen the United States' partnership with Sri Lanka.

In his meetings, he will reaffirm the United States' support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, as well as the importance of a robust civil society as a cornerstone of a free and democratic society. (Colombo Gazette)