Harin admits Hambantota stadium a failed project | Colombo Gazette
Harin admits Hambantota stadium a failed project
May 13, 2024
Sports Minister Harin Fernando admitted in Parliament that the Hambantota cricket stadium was a failed project and money should have been redirected to develop existing sports stadiums.
He said that there was a lot of controversy surrounding the project.
However, the Minister said that as a Government, any money that needs to be paid for the project will be paid.
He also said that Sri Lanka needs a fifth international cricket stadium in order to be able to exclusively host a cricket World Cup.
As a result an international cricket stadium is being developed in Homagama to meet this requirement.
However, former Minister Chamal Rajapaksa defended the projects in Hambantota.
He said that the issue is the projects have not been managed properly. (Colombo Gazette)
