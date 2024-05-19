(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Teen girlfriend arrested over murder of Kuliyapitiya youth | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 13, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Teen girlfriend arrested over murder of Kuliyapitiya youth Teen girlfriend arrested over murder of Kuliyapitiya youth May 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A teen has been arrested over the murder of her boyfriend from Kuliyapitiya.

Susitha Jayawansa, 31, a resident of Kuliyapitiya, was reported missing last month after last been seen visiting his girlfriend's house.

The body of the youth was later recovered torched and dumped in a forest area in Madampe recently.

The Police arrested the 18-year-old girl on charges of aiding and abetting the crime. (Colombo Gazette)