Teen Girlfriend Arrested Over Murder Of Kuliyapitiya Youth

A teen has been arrested over the murder of her boyfriend from Kuliyapitiya.
Susitha Jayawansa, 31, a resident of Kuliyapitiya, was reported missing last month after last been seen visiting his girlfriend's house.
The body of the youth was later recovered torched and dumped in a forest area in Madampe recently.
The Police arrested the 18-year-old girl on charges of aiding and abetting the crime. (Colombo Gazette)
