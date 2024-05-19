(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Lawrence Wong takes oaths as Singapore's new Prime Minister | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Wednesday, May 15, 2024

By Easwaran Rutnam

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took oaths, Wednesday, as Singapore's new Prime Minister, the first in two decades.

Lawrence Wong took over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who stepped down from his post.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on the Istana lawn where Wong along with ministers in his Cabinet took their oath of office.

Former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was appointed as a Minister in the Cabinet of the new Prime Minister.

Singapore's long-serving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stepped down, marking the end of a political era for the island nation.

After 20 years in power, Lee formally handed over the reins to his Deputy Prime Minister.

Since becoming an independent nation in 1965, Singapore has only had three Prime Ministers – all from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

The first was Lee's father, Lee Kuan Yew, who is widely considered as the founder of modern Singapore and led the country for 25 years. (Colombo Gazette)