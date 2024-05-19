(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka in talks with India to set up small arms manufacturing unit | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Wednesday, May 15, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Sri Lanka in talks with India to set up small arms manufacturing... Sri Lanka in talks with India to set up small arms manufacturing unit May 15, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka is engaged with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit in the country in the wider ambit of defence cooperation between the two nations, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said on Wednesday.

“We are in discussions with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit,” Tennakoon said responding to a press query here.

“We are in touch with our Indian counterparts, there is so much we can take and learn from India,” he added.

Tennakoon said“those discussions are ongoing – a joint venture in the military industry”.

This follows the second seminar of India-Sri Lanka Defence Cooperation held here early April.

The Indian envoy in Colombo, Santosh Jha, in his address said the Indian defence industry today rolls out state-of-the-art systems, advanced technologies and world class equipments.

To name a few, this ranges from fighter aircrafts and helicopters to naval vessels, from electronic warfare systems to cyber security solutions and from small arms to large caliber precision long range artillery systems,” he added.

Jha said that India would be“willing to make these capabilities available to our friendly partner countries like Sri Lanka”. (PTI)