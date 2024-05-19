Arjuna Denies Claims He Has Joined SJB

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Former Sri Lankan cricket captain and former minister Arjuna Ranatunga denied claims he has joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) despite getting on stage at an SJB rally.
Ranatunga said, Friday, that he had participated in the rally only in response to an invitation extended to him by SJB MP Palani Digambaram.
Ranatunga got on stage at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya May Day rally in Thalawakele.
Ranatunga stood with the SJB MPs and waved to the crowd before sitting on stage. (Colombo Gazette)
