Several Students Injured After Two Buses Crash In Ampara

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Several students sustained injuries after two buses crashed in Ampara, Friday.

The accident took place along the Akaraiapattu – Ampara road.

According to the Police, a Sri Lanka Transport Board bus and a school bus were involved in the accident.

At least 23 school children were injured in the accident are were taken to hospital.

The Police said that over 30 people were injured in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)