Water Fired On Colombo Protest

The Police fired water on medical students protesting near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, Friday.

The students marched along the road against the establishment of private medical colleges in the country and the decision to establish a Faculty of Medicine at the National School of Business Management (NSBM).

Traffic along the road came to a standstill as a result of the protest march.

The Police later used water cannons to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)