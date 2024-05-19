Matheesha Pathirana Calls MS Dhoni His 'Father Figure' For Constant Support

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka and CSK young bowling sensation Matheesha Pathirana revealed that he sees MS Dhoni as his father figure.

Notably, Pathirana made his IPL debut under the leadership of Dhoni in 2022 and has since become an integral part of the side.

During his tenure at the joint-most successful side in the history of the league, Pathirana has received invaluable guidance from the former CSK skipper who's led Chennai to five IPL titles.

The 'words of wisdom' from captain cool has worked wonders for the 'slingy' pacer who's having another brilliant season in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. Speaking about Dhoni's influence on his cricketing career, Pathirana stated that he doesn't tell him anything major but keeps on telling small things to boost his confidence.

“After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he's playing my father's role. Because he always takes care of me and he gives me some advice on what I have to do. Similar to my father's thing when I'm doing in my home. I think that's enough. He's not telling a lot of things when I'm in the field and off the field. He's just telling small things, but it makes a lot of difference and it makes a lot of confidence for me. So, these little things, I took a lot of confidence and at the moment he knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don't talk much if I have to ask something from him. Definitely, I'd got to him and ask him,” said Pathirana in the Lions Upclose show by CSK.

Further speaking ahead, Pathirana had a heartwarming request Dhoni to continue playing for CSK for one more season.

“Mahi bhai if you can play one more season, please play with us. If I'm here,” he added.

In the IPL 2024, the 21-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker of the season so far, WITH 13 wickets to his name from six innings at an average of 13 and an economy of 7.68. Earlier, he had a phenomenal season in 2023 as well with 19 wickets to his name from 12 innings at an average of 19.52 and an economy of eight.Â The youngster will be eager to continue putting in great performances for CSK and help them qualify to the playoffs who're currently on the fifth spot after ten games with ten points to their name. (India Today)