Japan Ready To Resume Funding LRT Project In Sri Lanka

Japan says it is ready to resume funding the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Sri Lanka once the debt restructuring process is completed.

Japan Foreign Minister, Yōko Kamikawa, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa appreciated the President's efforts to overcome the economic crisis, as well as pursuing an ambitious economic reforms agenda.

During the discussions with President Wickremesinghe, Minister Yōko Kamikawa, stated her Government's intention to resume the Yen denominated loans and the stalled Japanese investment initiatives including the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) expansion project and the Light Rail Transit project.

The deliberation also encompassed discussions on the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertaining to debt restructuring in Sri Lanka.

Minister Kamikawa, who is an ardent supporter of women's rights and gender equality, appreciated the President's efforts to bring about necessary legislation in the country regarding this vital matter.

The President expressed his thanks to the Government and people of Japan for their support for Sri Lanka during the country's hour of need.

He stressed that the cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan must be strengthened, which will only serve to benefit both countries.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, Senior Advisor on National Security and the Chief-of-Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aruni Wijewardena, Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs, Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga and Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage. (Colombo Gazette)