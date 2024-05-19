Election Commission Informed On Vacant Seat In Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Election Commission has been informed on the vacancy created due to the cancellation of the Parliament seat of Member of Parliament Diana Gamage.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in a letter that a Parliamentary seat in the Ninth Parliament has become vacant from the 8th May 2024, due to the cancellation of parliamentary seat of Member of Parliament Diana Gamage.

This notification was made in terms of Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the Parliament media unit said.

Gamage was stripped of her Parliament seat, Wednesday, following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.

Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)