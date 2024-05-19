Diana Considers Seeking Justice From International Court

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former State Minister Diana Gamage is considering going before an international court to seek justice after a Sri Lankan court found she was not qualified to be a member of Parliament.

Her husband, Senaka De Silva, told reporters she is looking at all options following the court ruling.

He said that if she cannot obtain justice in Sri Lanka she is considering the options to go before an international court.

Senaka De Silva also said that they hope to file legal action to regain control of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya which was formed by them.

He said they will look to remove Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa from the party on the grounds that he is still a member of the United National Party.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The judgement was delivered over a case filed by activist Oshala Herath who challenged the citizenship of the MP.

Gamage was accused of being a British citizen and not qualified to be an MP in Sri Lanka.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal in 2022 by activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage's seat in Parliament.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had also been ordered by court to investigate into Gamage's passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC). (Colombo Gazette)