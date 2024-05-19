(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Union Bank digital zone now In Pettah | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Union Bank recently opened its newest digital zone in Pettah offering 24/7 Smart Banking services to customers and enhancing customer experience as part of the Bank's ongoing Digital Transformation initiatives.
Valued Customers of Pettah branch joined Kasun De Silva Zonal Head Zone 1A and Frank Nesarajah Cluster Head Trade Hub at the opening of the Pettah Digital Zone.
