(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka cricketers in all categories get pay hike | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 11, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Sri Lanka cricketers in all categories get pay hike Sri Lanka cricketers in all categories get pay hike May 10, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka cricketers in all categories have been given a pay hike with immediate effect, the Sri Lanka Cricket board said.

The cricket board said that 41 players will be offered new contracts under six categories, including the Sri Lanka 'A' Team.

The match fees for the Test format have been increased by 100 percent, while payments will be made on merit basis.

There will be different payment structures for a Test match won, drawn or lost.

The match fees for both ODI and T20 international matches have been raised by 25 percent.

Sri Lanka Cricket has also decided to recognize the players who become top-ranked in the ICC Player Rankings.

Accordingly, a player will be financially rewarded with a one-time payment if they become the 'Best Batsman, Best Bowler, or Best All-Rounder' based on ICC rankings, covering all formats.

In the meantime, if a player attains a ranking between 10th and 2nd place in the ICC rankings in the aforesaid categories, such players will also be recognized with a one-time payment, according to SLC.

Additionally, daily allowances and per diems for all contracted players have been enhanced to provide better support during national team's inbound and outbound engagements.

SLC said that the decision was taken by Sri Lanka Cricket's Executive Committee, headed by SLC President Shammi Silva in order to reflect the SLC's commitment to supporting and valuing the national players equally across all formats. (Colombo Gazette)