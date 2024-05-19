Mujibur Rahman Takes Oaths As An MP

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Mujibur Rahman took oaths as a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National List MP replacing Diana Gamage.

Rahman took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Friday.

The Elections Commission had said earlier that Mohamad Mujibur Rahman was declared elected as a Member of Parliament to fill the vacancy created due to the determination of the Supreme Court cancelling the parliamentary membership of Diana Gamage.

Gamage was on Wednesday stripped of her Parliament seat following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat. (Colombo Gazette)