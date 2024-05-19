(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Top US official to visit Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Friday, May 10, 2024 Top US official to visit Sri Lanka Top US official to visit Sri Lanka May 10, 2024

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh May 10-15.

His trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate U.S. support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In Chennai, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with Consulate personnel to bolster bilateral engagement in southern India.

He will then travel to Colombo to engage with officials from across the political spectrum and deepen the United States' partnership with Sri Lanka. In his meetings, he will reaffirm the United States' support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, as well as the importance of a robust civil society as a cornerstone of a free and democratic society.

Assistant Secretary Lu will conclude his trip in Dhaka, where he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss U.S.-Bangladesh cooperation, including on addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties. (Colombo Gazette)