(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Five Sri Lankans detained in Latvia for human smuggling | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 12, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Five Sri Lankans detained in Latvia for human smuggling Five Sri Lankans detained in Latvia for human smuggling May 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Five Sri Lankans have been detained in Latvia for human smuggling, the State Border Guard of Latvia said.

Border guards at the Augšdaugava Municipality had stopped a Peugeot 307 on Wednesday driven by a Sri Lankan with another Sri Lankan seated next to the driver, both with valid residence permits.

While checking documents, six persons of Afro-Asian origin were found to be in the car without travel documents, valid visas and residence permits, the State Border Guard of Latvia said in a statement, Saturday.

Border guards also detained three other Sri Lankans who were moving in a Volkswagen Polo car, on suspicion of providing support to migrants.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the Sri Lankans under Section285(1)(3) of the Criminal Law for knowingly ensuring persons the possibility to reside illegally in the Republic of Latvia, if it has been committed by an organised group.

The applicable punishment is deprivation of liberty for a period of two and up to eight years.

The six third-country nationals were stopped from illegally crossing the state border in accordance with the Cabinet Order No 184 of March 12, 2024“Regarding Declaration of the Reinforced Operating Regime of the Border Guarding System”. (Colombo Gazette)