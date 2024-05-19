(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Police fire water on protesters along road near Parliament | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Police fire water on protesters along road near Parliament
May 13, 2024

The Police fired water on protesters who had gathered along the road near Parliament.

A strong Police presence was seen at the Diyatha Uyana Junction while Parliament was in session, Monday.

The Police closed the road and attempted to prevent the protesters from heading towards Parliament.

As the protesters attempted to move ahead the Police fired water and pushed them back. (Colombo Gazette)