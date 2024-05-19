(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Philanthropist contributes LKR 270 million for Bishops College building | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Philanthropist contributes LKR 270 million for Bishops College building May 13, 2024
Prominent philanthropist Nahil Wijesuriya donated LKR 270 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art A-Level building at Bishops College, Colombo.
This substantial contribution marks a significant milestone in advancing educational infrastructure and fostering academic excellence at Bishops College, Colombo.
The donation comes shortly after Wijesurya's LKR 1 Billion donation to complete the“Little Hearts Foundation,” a cardiac and critical care complex at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo, in December 2023.
The donation for“Little Hearts Foundation” was facilitated through the Agnes Wijesuriya Children's and Elders' Home. (Colombo Gazette)
