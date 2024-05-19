(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Restructuring of CEB to continue despite Mahinda's concerns | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Monday, May 13, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Restructuring of CEB to continue despite Mahinda's concerns Restructuring of CEB to continue despite Mahinda's concerns May 13, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to continue despite concerns raised by former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament that Rajapaksa has opposed the restructuring and privatization on state owned enterprises.

Kiriella asked if the restructuring of the CEB will continue or be postponed.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that Rajapaksa has not mentioned anything about restructuring state assets.

He said the restructuring of the CEB will continue.

Rajapaksa had on Sunday called for the postponement of the Government decision to privatize state assets.

He said that as a measure to ease the widespread discontent over the government's divestiture drive, he proposes that all moves to sell off state owned assets or enterprises be postponed until a new Government is formed after the next Presidential election.

“The new Government will then be able to deal with state owned properties and enterprises in accordance with the mandate they obtain at the election,” he said.

Rajapaksa said that the Government's plans to sell off certain national assets and state owned enterprises have given rise to discontent among trade unions, political parties and the general public. (Colombo Gazette)