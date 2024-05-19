Teen Girlfriend Arrested Over Murder Of Kuliyapitiya Youth

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A teen has been arrested over the murder of her boyfriend from Kuliyapitiya.

Susitha Jayawansa, 31, a resident of Kuliyapitiya, was reported missing last month after last been seen visiting his girlfriend's house.

The body of the youth was later recovered torched and dumped in a forest area in Madampe recently.

The Police arrested the 18-year-old girl on charges of aiding and abetting the crime. (Colombo Gazette)