Report Sought On Probe Into Dinesh Schaffter's Murder

A report has been sought on the progress of investigations into the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

The Colombo Magistrate's Court ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to submit the report.

The Colombo Magistrate's Court had determined last November that businessman Dinesh Schaffter was murdered as a result of an external pressure applied on his neck and the facial area.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery in December 2022.

The 52-year-old businessman was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)