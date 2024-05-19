(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Cross Border Partnership: It's 'JumJum' for PickMe in Nepal | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Tuesday, May 14, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home Advertorial Cross Border Partnership: It's 'JumJum' for PickMe in Nepal Cross Border Partnership: It's 'JumJum' for PickMe in Nepal May 14, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
PickMe has crossed digital borders and will take the ride hailing market by storm with
the launch of their latest technology partnership, JumJum (Let's Go) in Nepal, a
country where 78% of 3.22 million vehicles registered are motorcycles. Named as
the Motorcycle city, Kathmandu Valley claims to have over a million motorcycles on
their busy roads.
PickMe's CEO Zulfer Jiffry says it made perfect sense to launch their services for
Nepal's motorcycle segment. JumJum will initially launch in the Kathmandu valley,
which is said to be home to 40% of the 2.5 million registered motorbikes in Nepal.
The App which is called JumJum to give a more local feel for Nepali users, is a tech
collaboration between PickMe and the largest fintech service provider 'F1Soft' in
Nepal.“This strategic partnership is the culmination of a long search in South Asia to
take our services to another country in the region. We have done it in a manner that
adds value to the Nepali economy, by engaging with an acclaimed Nepalese tech
company.” says the CEO.
In 2018, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) made a $2.5 million equity
investment in PickMe – the first start-up IFC backed in Sri Lanka – to help the
company expand across the island and increase access to affordable, safe, and
efficient transportation.“Over the years, PickMe excelled in diversifying their
products and services by expanding beyond ride-hailing to being a logistics company
and also a pioneer in delivering necessities, especially during crises. It also became
a platform which helped create jobs and new economic opportunities for many,
including for women. At IFC, we are delighted to see PickMe going across borders
and venturing into newer markets, supporting the growth of Nepal's startup
ecosystem,” said Alejandro Alvarez de la Campa, Country Manager for IFC in Sri
Lanka and Maldives.
Speaking on behalf of JumJum, Biswas Dhakal, President and Chairperson of
F1Soft Group said,“In heralding the arrival of JumJum in Nepal, we witness the
convergence of two technological powerhouses: PickMe from Sri Lanka and F1Soft
from Nepal. This partnership represents a fusion of unparalleled expertise and
innovation, poised to redefine the landscape of ride-hailing solutions in Nepal.
By leveraging the collective strengths and domain expertise of both entities, JumJum
stands as a testament to the transformative potential that arises when visionary
leaders unite. As we embark on this journey together, we are committed to delivering
a seamless and unparalleled experience for our users, setting new benchmarks for
excellence in the realm of digital mobility.”
Chairman of PickMe, Ajit Gunewardene, articulating the company's immense
potential, remarks,“Almost a decade ago, when PickMe was launched, we
recognized its capacity to evolve into a prominent entity within Sri Lanka. We also
foresaw its potential to transcend borders. The vision was to provide a service that
would be of international standards. Over the years, PickMe has diligently forged
partnerships across the region, and as we venture into the Kathmandu valley, our
aspirations have been realised. While there will undoubtedly be a learning curve, it
serves as a vital stepping stone towards propelling PickMe to greater heights with
expansion into new markets. I am unwaveringly confident that our adept team
possesses the requisite knowledge and expertise to ensure the success of PickMe's
expansion into Nepal.”
On a more macro level, Zulfer Jiffry says this is a great lesson for Sri Lanka in
understanding the potential to expand digital businesses in the region, through a
careful selection of optimum go to market strategies.“It is a shining example for local
startups to know that whatever solutions we develop locally can be grown
exponentially in other markets and become a vibrant foreign exchange earner for the
country.”
He adds that as PickMe gears to disrupt the Nepalese digital transportation
stratosphere, they will continue to provide more locally nuanced solutions.“With the
recent initiatives taken to leverage Generative AI solutions in the product and
engineering domain, we are much faster in understanding the terrain and can deliver
services fine tuned to local habits and consumer patterns.”
MENAFN19052024000190011042ID1108230454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.