Elon Musk Arrives In Indonesia, To Launch Satellite Internet Service Starlink

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday arrived in Indonesia where he aims to launch his satellite-based internet service Starlink.

Musk, who is visiting Indonesia for the first time, is scheduled to launch Starlink alongside the country's President Joko Widodo.

"I had the opportunity to pick up Elon at the Airport this morning, then discuss some of his agendas while he's here and of course some important collaborations. One of them is the inauguration of Starlink internet service capable of reaching all corners of Indonesia," Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan wrote on his official Instagram account.

"Through the availability of internet access throughout the province, the digitalisation in the implementation of healthcare and education in Indonesia can continue to improve," he added.

The minister also mentioned that the tech billionaire will also be speaking at the World Water Forum, which will be held in Bali.

Earlier this month, Starlink warned users of a "degraded service" as the biggest geomagnetic storm struck the Earth due to solar activity.

"Starlink is currently experiencing degraded service. Our team is investigating," the company wrote on its website.

Musk also highlighted the severity of the storm in a post on X, saying that it has put Starlink satellite fleet under intense pressure and described it as "the biggest in a long time".