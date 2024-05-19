Qatar Highlights Women's Role In Sustainable Development At IPU

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti underlined the pivotal role of women in the development and progress of societies, and their contribution to achieving sustainable development.

In remarks during her participation in the first meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 15th Conference of Women Parliamentarians, held on the margin of the preparatory meetings for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at its headquarters in Geneva, she said that the role of women in development stems from their family and educational responsibilities, alongside their diverse other responsibilities and their active presence and significant productivity, not only in the political sphere but in all fields of work.

She pointed out that Islam emphasises the essential role of women in society, giving them significant attention, granting them all rights, and entrusting them with life's responsibilities alongside their male partners.

She explained that Islam did not overlook directing society to treat women well and recommended kindness towards them. She expressed her regret over the violence, oppression, and violations of women's rights, especially during wars and conflicts.

In this context, H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti condemned the excessive and lethal force used by Israeli occupation authorities against Palestinian women, which has intensified with the brutal war against Gaza and other Palestinian territories since October 7, witnessed by the world. She stressed the need to support women, empower them, and ensure the representation of all societal groups in parliaments.

She also highlighted the importance of showcasing outstanding experiences regarding the empowerment and excellence of women in all fields and their popular participation, noting the increasing percentage of girls in education, which exceeds that of young men, and the importance of women's presence in the upcoming edition of the Women Parliamentarians Conference, making it a distinctive milestone compared to previous editions of the conference.

The participants discussed practical preparations and arrangements for organising the 15th Conference of Women Parliamentarians, scheduled for July next year, prior to the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, set to take place from July 29 to 31, 2025, in Geneva.