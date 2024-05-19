QEF Forges Increased Partnerships Among Qatari, International Bodies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of the Permanent Supreme Committee organising the Qatar Economic Forum H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani emphasised that the fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) was exceptional and achieved the intended objectives, in terms of organizational aspect, highlighting that the sessions and the number of participants featured a meteoric rise.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said the QEF sessions were evidently outstanding and featured 149 keynote speakers, along with an exponential number of side events, thus promoting the forum's standing as one of the most momentous events on the global arena.

The key sessions drew several leaders of the countries and economic experts, during which a wide diversity of topics were discussed and underscored the importance of cooperation and innovation in addressing global challenges and seizing the available opportunities in a sustainable manner, he added.

H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah pointed out that the participation of representatives of financial institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank Group and Qatar Investment Authority offered an array of visions on the management of wealth, innovation and strategic investments and promoted the interests in topics of digital economy, as well as energy transition and applications of the emerging technology.

H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani noted that the foremost aspect that distinguished this edition from the others lies in the wide diversity of participants, increasing number of sessions and the memoranda of understanding that were signed, positioning the forum as a communication platform and economic partnership.

The fourth edition drew unprecedented turnout, in terms of sponsoring the event, where major firms had benefited from the previous forum, thus prompting them to join the list of curators to further capitalize on the stellar benefits, highlighting that the actual number of participants in this edition reached 2,700 of them nearly 1,300 international participants, mostly leaders and CEOs of major firms.

He pointed out that this substantial number of participations increases investment opportunities and forges partnerships among Qatari and international bodies, along with the participation of 17 parliamentarians and mayors, 34 local and international ministers and 427 government representatives, while five heads of state and government attended the forum and the audience represented 124 countries.

H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani highlighted that 21 of local and international memoranda of understanding with high-level economic revenues were inked in this edition, with 16 local and international curators sponsoring the forum. His Excellency indicated that the key podiums featured 78 speakers of them 13 Qatari and 3 heads of state, with the events embracing 37 main sessions of them two speeches, 11 meetings and 24 panel discussions.

He underlined that the forum paid off and achieved the intended objectives amid the increasing number of international participants, with the varying sessions and the topics that were laid out, in addition to the significant number of bilateral meetings, affirming that such a matter confirms that the forum keeps evolving and enhances its standing at the international stage.

The key message the organisers were intended to convey from this forum was the fact that the State of Qatar positions itself as a global economic hub; capable of gathering all leaders and experts from all over the world to share ideas about the critical economic issues, as the forum underscores the unwavering commitment of the State of Qatar to reinforcing international cooperation and sustainable development, His Excellency pointed out.