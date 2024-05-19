               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD


5/19/2024 2:19:37 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) ecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD Skip to Content News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 6% 0%
Weekly -31% 36% -2%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP /USD accelerated to the upside this past week, briefly reaching its highest level in nearly two months at one point before the weekend. If the rally continues and gains momentum in the coming sessions, resistance is likely to appear at 1.2720, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 decline. Further strength could then direct focus toward the 1.2800 mark.

On the flip side, if the upward impetus fades and sellers regain control of the market, confluence support extending from 1.2615 to 1.2585 could offer stability in case of a pullback. If tested, traders should watch closely for price reaction, keeping in mind that a breakdown could give way to a move towards the 200-day simple moving average hovering around 1.2540.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN19052024000076011015ID1108230414


DailyFX

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search