British IKAR Holdings represented by its Chief Legal Officer, Maide Tekin, at the Qatar Economic Forum”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Maide Tekin, The Group Chief Legal Officer at British IKAR Holdings represents the group at the prestigious Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.



IKAR Holdings, a Multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of companies, based in London, has a primary focus on the GCC region.



Active across multiple sectors, the group identified major opportunities especially in the energy, education, technology and health sector.



The Qatar Economic Forum, recognized as one of the leading business events in the Middle East is an ideal platform to connect with major corporations, business leaders and other distinguished personalities.



“I am honored to represent our group at this outstanding event. The Qatar Economic Forum brought together the most successful groups in the region as well as globally recognized organizations. As we have significant interests in the region, I am looking forward to have negations with potential partners and laying the ground for future partnerships and cooperations”, said Maide Tekin, Group Chief Legal Officer, IKAR Holdings, London.





