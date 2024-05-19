Today market comment on behalf of Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 15th May 2024



OpenAI has unveiled its latest model, Chat GPT-4o, which seems to be a game-changer in terms of customer service and overall user experience. The new GPT-4o (with the "o" in the name standing for "omni," alluding to the tool's vast potential) can recognize visual, audio, and text with incredible speed, making interactions with it feel remarkably almost like real human conversations. While these features undoubtedly showcase impressive progress in AI development, it's crucial to maintain a cautious stance regarding the tool's revolutionary nature.



The current stock market is experiencing an AI boom. Companies that incorporated "AI" into their earnings presentations and press releases during the ongoing earnings season have tended to outperform when it came to stock price changes those that did not mention AI at all. This highlights the persistent investor interest in AI, which can sometimes lead to overreactions (both overly optimistic and overly negative) to AI-related news. The new Chat GPT-4o appears to fit perfectly into this trend. The tool itself is impressive, but it represents an evolution rather than a revolution in the AI landscape. It pushes the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible, but it's difficult to label it as an entirely new and groundbreaking step, especially when compared to the capabilities of other models. In terms of key benchmarks (e.g., MMLU or mathematical abilities), the new model outperforms the competition, but not by a significant margin. This suggests that OpenAI's main goal has primarily been in providing the best possible user experience rather than delivering a revolutionary AI tool.

This is further evidenced by the fact that the new device will be available to users for free. This suggests that OpenAI is aiming to use it to expand its retail customer base rather than its professional client base.



The new Chat GPT-4o serves as a proof of the immense potential that still lies within AI and the ongoing technological race. However, it's difficult to anticipate that it will be the catalyst that propels technology companies to new valuation levels. In this context, it's worth paying close attention to Apple's latest developments in AI. While Apple has yet to announce its own AI solution, there are ongoing rumors about potential deals between the company and Microsoft to utilize OpenAI in new iPhones, as well as potential discussions with Alphabet. If these rumors materialize and Apple does indeed partner with OpenAI and put the features offered by Chat GPT-4o to use, it could be a significant milestone in the world of smartphones and electronic devices.



As Chat GPT-4o and Alphabet's recent presentations demonstrate, the boundaries of AI's capabilities are constantly being pushed. This suggests that we are only in the early stages of developing generative AI. While it's difficult to predict how companies that directly utilize these tools (e.g., technology companies, data center operators, or enterprise IT solution providers) will behave in this scenario, it's safe to assume that the continuous development of AI models will necessitate increase in computing power, which should further bolster demand for products from companies producing and designing chips and microprocessors.





