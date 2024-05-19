Integrate Middle East 2024 to revolutionise revenue streams with advanced Pro AV technology integration

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) May 16, 2024: Integrate Middle East, the region’s premier Pro AV and integrated solutions event, is set to unlock new revenue streams through cutting-edge Pro AV technology integration. The event, which will be held from May 21 to 23, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, promises access to firsthand experience of pioneering digital solutions on display that have the potential to transform a number of industries.



With Integrate Middle East 2024, industry leaders and technology enthusiasts will explore the new possibilities of advanced Pro AV technology for changing customer experiences and driving revenue growth. This is significant given that the global Pro AV market size reached USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032, with a 3.8 per cent growth rate from 2024 to 2032 as per IMARC Group Report*.



In addition to taking advantage of a three-day exclusive opportunity to meet the MENA's prospective consumers under one roof, visitors from across the Pro AV ecosystem will also benefit from the event's strategic co-location with CABSAT, the largest media and broadcast exhibition in the MEASA region, which welcomes over 18,000 visitors. The event will also present live and interactive features, including lighting shows, interactive learning zones, multi-conference demo arenas, smart home simulators, digital signage, education technologies, and much more.



With over 250 Global exhibiting firms displaying their latest products and solutions from across 120 plus countries, visitors can explore the entire Pro AV technology provider universe, including digital signage, command and control rooms, and live event solutions.



Abdulnassir Ali, Regional Sales Manager Visual Instruments and Professional Display, Epson Middle East, said: “From offering the world’s smallest laser projector to catering to large-space immersive experiences, Epson’s professional display solutions serve every audience, and we continue to prioritise innovation with a R&D investment of around USD 1.22 million every day. As a result, we are seeing increasing demand in the MENA region for professional display solutions for events, concerts, shopping malls, education facilities, healthcare and in corporate workforces supporting remote or hybrid models. We look forward to participating in the Integrate event this year to showcase our solutions, learn best practices from industry leaders, and engage with like-minded professionals from across the globe.”



Mr. Vencent Song General manager of Yuyao Vistar Electronic Science and Technology Co. Ltd. stated, “We feel fortunate to be a part of Integrate Middle East 2024 as this allows us a platform to present our advanced lineup of products. Focusing on product research and development, design, manufacturing, and sales, we are one of the world's largest comprehensive manufacturers of live broadcast, film and television, and photographic equipment. We look forward to advancing this position, foster new revenue channels and steering innovation in the industry during our time at this flagship event.”



The event will also address major challenges impacting the sector, such as the high cost of advanced audiovisual systems and the need for specialised training to operate them. Regardless, these obstacles offer prospects for business leaders to generate cost-effective solutions and offer appropriate guidance and support, thus broadening their market reach.



Abhishek Ganapathy, Director, at the Dubai World Trade Centre said, "The goal of this year's Integrate Middle East is to demonstrate the revolutionary potential of Pro AV technology integration in opening up new revenue streams for companies in the region. The event will provide visitors with the opportunity to meet with global and regional business associates, interact with a diverse selection of exhibitors, network with industry experts, as well as gain valuable insights into the future of Pro AV."



From interactive digital signs to immersive virtual reality experiences, the event will showcase a diverse range of Pro AV solutions for retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, media, and the government. By comprehending how advanced Pro AV technology can drive business growth, improve customer engagement, and offer innovative revenue-generating opportunities through detailed demonstrations, conversations, and hands-on experiences, participants will be better positioned to propel the industry forward and prepare themselves for the future.





