Two Killed In Russian Strikes On 12 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 12 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on May 18, killing two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Osokorivka, Lvove, Novooleksandrivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes on Saturday.

Enemy shelling damaged an apartment building and eight private houses. The port infrastructure was hit. A warehouse, outbuildings, a garage and four private cars were also damaged.

Two people were killed and two injured due to Russian aggression.