Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian drone over Odesa.
Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone over Odesa. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Trukhanov wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that Ukrainian air defenders could fire on a hostile reconnaissance drone in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions
MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108230391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.