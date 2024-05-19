Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian drone over Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone over Odesa. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Trukhanov wrote.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that Ukrainian air defenders could fire on a hostile reconnaissance drone in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions