Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Appeals To Mumbaikars To Vote

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has appealed to Mumbaikars to vote for the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

Greeting the people of Mumbai on Saturday, he said, "On May 20 you will be getting an opportunity which one finds in five years -- to exercise your right to vote and to elect your Lok Sabha member."

"Don't miss this opportunity as every vote counts," the actor said in a fervent appeal.

"Perform your duty for the country like our Mumbai Police will be doing at every polling booth so that the voters do not face any inconveniences. Our Mumbai Police always perform this duty every day," he said.

The fifth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 20 and the results will be out on June 4.