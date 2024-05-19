Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police On Alert After Call About Blast At Mcdonald's In City's Dadar Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police is on alert after receiving a call from an informant about a bomb blast at McDonald's in the city's Dadar area, ANI reported on May 19 Mumbai Police Control room received tip, in which the caller said that he was travelling in a bus when he heard two people talking about blowing up McDonald's, the report added.
Police initiated a probe following the call, but did not find any suspicious object. Police are further investigating this matter, Mumbai police said.
This is a developing story, more updates are awaited...
MENAFN19052024007365015876ID1108230353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.