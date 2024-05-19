Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police On Alert After Call About Blast At Mcdonald's In City's Dadar Area

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police is on alert after receiving a call from an informant about a bomb blast at McDonald's in the city's Dadar area, ANI reported on May 19 Mumbai Police Control room received tip, in which the caller said that he was travelling in a bus when he heard two people talking about blowing up McDonald's, the report added.

Police initiated a probe following the call, but did not find any suspicious object. Police are further investigating this matter, Mumbai police said.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited...

