Jammu-Kashmir: BJP Leader Killed, Jaipur Couple Attacked In Separate Terror Attacks Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed, and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag on Saturday. The terrorist attacks in J&K were nearly two days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

Terrorists began firing at an open tourist camp near Pahalgam, injuring couple Farha and Tabrez on Saturday. Meanwhile, former BJP Sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian's Hirpora last night.

Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: Top 10 updates-Farha and her husband Tabrez from Rajasthan were injured when terrorists attacked an open tourist camp at Yannar in Anantnag. The two were evacuated to a hospital, and the Kashmir Zone Police updated on X.-\"Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur (in Rajasthan) and her spouse Tabrez at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured couple was evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,\" the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.-Within half an hour of the attack on tourists, former sarpanch, Aijaz Sheikh, was shot dead in Shopian's Hirpora around 10:30 pm, reported PTI citing officials.

-The BJP leader was severely injured and was brought to hospital after the attack. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.-The security officials have begun their search operation, and the area was cordoned off after the attack. Notably, the attacks in Anantnag and Rajouri have come amid campaigning for the parliamentary polls.

-Several political leaders from the BJP, National Conference, and PDP have condemned the attacks. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over the timing of these attacks as“the south election was delayed without any reason”-“While we condemn the attack in Pahalgam today that resulted in injuries to two tourists followed by another attack on a (former) sarpanch in Hirpora, Shopian - the timing of these attacks given that the south election was delayed without any reason is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI (Government of India),” wrote the PDP president on X. Mehbooba Mufti is contesting general elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah has also criticised the terrorist attacks in the region amid general elections.

\"They have said that such acts of brutality remain a serious impediment to achieving long-term peace in J-K. They urged all communities to come together in these challenging times and support efforts towards lasting harmony. Their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult period,\" a statement from the party said.-\"We strongly condemn the killing of ex-sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Hirpora, Shopian, South Kashmir, by terrorists today,\" the BJP said in a statement.-Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla seat are set to take place on Monday, whereas Anantnag will go to polls on May 25. The change in polling date was made after a few political parties raised concerns over weather conditions, reported PTI.



