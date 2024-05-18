Jordan's Diplomatic Symphony: Unifying Voices For Gaza's Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In the face of the escalating crisis in Gaza, Jordan has emerged as a resolute advocate for peace, with prominent political figures delivering impactful messages aimed at addressing the core issues of the conflict and fostering international collaboration.

His Majesty King Abdullah's direct involvement, including a recent phone call with US President Joe Biden, further underscores Jordan's commitment to diplomatic initiatives. The recent call explicitly urged for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, showcasing Jordan's unwavering dedication to coordinated efforts for peace.

King Abdullah made it clear on December 11 that Jordan will not bear the cost of resolving the Palestinian issue. During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with retired army and security officers, the King emphasized that Jordan's power, both political and economic, is a source of support for the Palestinian people. He applauded Jordan's internal front's unity, and urged everyone to put the country's security and interests first. Speaking with trust in the ability of the security services and the Jordanian Armed Forces, King Abdullah expressed delight in them.

The King restated Jordan's steadfast stance in favor of an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza, the safety of civilians, and the provision of relief in a sustainable manner. In order to reach a ceasefire and a political settlement based on the two-state solution, he underlined the necessity of coordinated Arab actions. King Abdullah applauded Egypt's efforts to prevent Palestinians from being uprooted and cautioned against attempts to do so. He insisted that Gaza and the West Bank should be a component of the Palestinian state and denounced any attempt to divide them. The King emphasized Jordan's continuous humanitarian efforts, which include providing Gaza with airdrop operations and medical assistance.

The King condemned collective punishment, killing civilians and destroying important infrastructure in talks with leaders and the media, saying that these acts are against all religions and human principles. He issued a warning that settler attacks and other Israeli transgressions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank might intensify hostilities.

King Abdullah took part in the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates in a different capacity. In his speech to the conference, he underlined the connection between humanitarian crises and climate change, highlighting in particular the current danger to Palestinian lives in Gaza.

King Abdullah emphasized the need of comprehensive climate responses that take into account all vulnerable groups, especially those who have been negatively impacted by the Gaza War. He emphasized Jordan's endeavors to collaborate with global allies for the sustainable delivery of food supplies to Gaza, acknowledging the tremendous devastation brought about by the ceaseless fighting.

In her CNN interview from last month, Her Majesty Queen Rania was instrumental in bringing attention to what was seen as Western hypocrisy and a "deafening silence" about Israel's conduct. Her remarks, which emphasized the protracted nature of the conflict and the persecution experienced by Palestinians, contradicted popular media narratives. Additionally, she made strong statements using social media. Her Majesty celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by posting a video clip on her official Instagram account. She commented on the post, writing, "75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights yet the denial of Palestinian human rights goes on."

HRH Crown Prince Hussein became a vocal supporter of justice and responsibility after denouncing the Israeli Occupation as a war crime. Jordan is presented as a voice of morality and conscience in response to his plea on the world to speak out against crimes. Crown Prince Hussein praised the Royal Jordanian Air Force for its humanitarian mission of bringing medical supplies to Gaza, demonstrating Jordan's solidarity and dedication to easing the immediate suffering caused by the fighting. This was a display of united efforts.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has declared categorically that any discussion regarding Gaza's future requires an "irreversible plan" for Palestinian statehood. Safadi asserted in an interview with Al-Monitor that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem are all interconnected, and strongly disagreed with the idea of focusing only on Gaza.

This position demonstrates Jordan's dedication to a thorough and long-lasting resolution to the current situation.

Safadi further emphasized that Israel is currently facing a 'strategic defeat,' given the widespread global condemnation of its actions in Gaza. This underscores Jordan's commitment to leveraging the significant implications of the conflict. Earlier this month, the Crown Prince visited the ministry and commended the Foreign Ministry for effectively representing Jordan's positions on the international stage.

Jordan's political messages amid the Gaza crisis reflect a positive and resolute commitment to peace, human rights and justice. From diplomatic initiatives to powerful critiques of global narratives, Jordan's leaders stand united in advocating for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the longstanding conflict. The international community now faces a collective call to action, with Jordan leading the way in addressing the urgent humanitarian and geopolitical challenges in the region.