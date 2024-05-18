Middle East Rally Championship Starts Second Round 'Jordan Rally'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, chairman of Jordan Motorsport, attended on Saturday the first round of the Jordan Rally, which started in the Dead Sea region on Friday morning, as part of the second round of the Middle East Rally Championship.

Prince Feisal inspected the preparations for the rally's stages and visited the competitors' service area.



He expressed his satisfaction with the number of participants and the spirit of competition, wishing everyone safety.





