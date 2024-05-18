Comedy For A Cure: Colbeck Capital Supports World NF Awareness Day And The Children’S Tumor Foundation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) today announced its ongoing support of the Children's Tumor Foundation (“CTF” or the“Foundation”) through sponsorship of Comedy for a Cure, one of several events taking place around the world highlighting and leading up to World NF Awareness Day. The event, held on May 14 at the Comic Strip Live in New York City, gathered members of the NF (short for neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis) community for a night of stand-up comedy benefiting research and awareness.





World NF Awareness Day takes place annually on May 17 during NF Awareness Month, a dedicated time to bring attention to the inspirational and remarkable stories of those living with NF, and the critical need for research to better their lives. Through dedicated events and partner initiatives around the world, the Foundation is able to raise awareness and support to help change perceptions of the condition and strive for a cure. Proceeds from the events, and supporters like Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital, are counted on to drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the NF community.

NF refers to a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, affecting millions of people around the world. CTF is a leading force in the fight to end NF through its pioneering research, innovative funding, and groundbreaking drug development for all types of NF, which includes neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and all types of schwannomatosis (SWN), including NF2-related schwannomatosis (NF2-SWN). The Foundation seeks to accelerate the discovery of life-changing therapies, strengthen clinical trials, and empower the NF community and its ambassadors. More information regarding CTF can be found at .

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

