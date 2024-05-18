Milliman Analysis: Public Pension Funded Ratio Slips To 77.6% In April After Market Declines

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Milliman PPFI plans lose $133 billion in funded status after -2.1% aggregate monthly returns

After two straight months of positive market performance, April's investment losses caused the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio to drop from 79.7% as of March 31 to 77.6% as of April 30. In aggregate, the PPFI plans saw estimated investment returns of -2.1% in April, with individual plans' estimated returns ranging from -3.7% to -0.9%. These losses caused the plans to shed approximately $110 billion in market value for the month, on top of a net negative cash flow of about $9 billion. The deficit between estimated plan assets and liabilities widened from $1.271 trillion on March 31 to $1.404 trillion as of April 30.

“April's market pullback caused four of the 100 PPFI plans to slip from just above to just below 90% funded,” said Becky Sielman, co-author of Milliman's PPFI.“Now only 21 of the plans stand above this key benchmark, while 15 plans-the same number as last month-are less than 60% funded.”

